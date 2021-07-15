Father arrested in 18-month-old son’s death in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives have arrested a man in the death of his 18-month-old son this week in a motel in South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department says Shane Zachary Flowers was booked Wednesday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. He is being held on $100,000 bail and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The coroner’s office has identified the boy as Dee’ago Alexander Jones. The child’s mother, Ryanna Jones, told KTLA that Flowers was the boy’s father. Police were called to the motel on Tuesday around noon. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.