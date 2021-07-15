Goodhue County farmer forced to sell cattle because of drought

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Farmers in Minnesota are still battling the nationwide drought.

The drought has some deciding to go into early retirement or sell their animals.

"These cows should be in grass that should be up to my waist and it's down at my ankles. It's just not growing," said Katie Brenny, of Brenny Farms.

Brenny Farms has 25 cows, a bull and a donkey. She runs the farm with her husband, and the couple is fifth-generation farmers. They raise the cows for beef.

Farmer Katie Brenny

"We have the white cows behind me which are Charolais. And the black cows are Angus," Brenny said.

She said within the last two years the farm had seven to twelve inches of water for the grass and this year it's only been about two inches.

"This ground has been so dry and it's so hot. And the winds have been strong this summer. And it just automatically dries that ground out. And so, if it rains today like it did yesterday, which was nice. But it just beats the ground and just runs off. We need it to soak in," Brenny said.

Her last resort to feed the cows is hay, but hay prices have now skyrocketed.

This issue has forced her to make a decision to sell parts of the herd.

"A handful if not a half of dozen that will have to end their time here at Brenny Farms. Just due to simply, they need feed, and I don't have enough," Brenny said.

Gov. Tim Walz said about 40 percent of farmers in the state are at a level two drought, which means it's severe.

Walz has requested the federal government provide aid to allow "emergency haying and grazing on eligible Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres in Minnesota counties."

"We've asked USDA to help us on several fronts. One of those is using CREP (The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program) land. The land that is set aside, that you usually can not hay that, or use it until August 1st. We're asking them to accelerate that because we are going to need it," he said.

"CRP is land that farmers and ranchers put aside for the government to rebuild for natural habitat," Brenny said. Some farmers do CRP ground because that just means, you can't farm it. You get paid to leave it out of production. And kind of let it restore itself, and give back to the beauty of Minnesota."

And this program helps ease the struggle for food producers.

"So, when they can open those CRP grounds for feeding or for grazing or for making hay off of, it just allows us more supply. And allows us to put the cows out on that ground or to just bale it. So, those hay bales can come back home and be fed as dry hay," Brenny said.

And the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association executive director is happy about the governor's request.

"We are extremely grateful for those programs that are put in place to help buffer producers through natural disasters and droughts like we are experiencing," said Allison VanDerWal. "If I think about this impacting everyone and if I keep it in animal ag, this is going to be a drought that impacts producers for generations."

And the drought's impact goes beyond the farm.

"Maybe it's a box of cheerios. Well, at some point that product started out as a farm product and so it's going to affect everyone. Because when it doesn't rain it doesn't allow us to water any of the crops. If that's corn, or soybeans, or the grass, or alfalfa, or wheat or barley. It might even affect our beverages," Brenny said.

She also said that although her cattle are raised for beef, selling some of them early isn't easy.

"I think they live a better life than I do. They have beautiful grass to lay in even though it was short this year. It does hurt. But at the same time, I can't keep going in debt," Brenny said.

Brenny Farms plans to sell those cows through an auction in Lanesboro by August.

She hopes the farm can rebuild the herd in the fall.