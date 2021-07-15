Gov. Walz signs executive order, banning conversion therapy for Minnesota minors

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz signed an Executive Order 21-25, banning conversion therapy in Minnesota Thursday morning.

Conversion therapy is the practice that tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill is intended to protect LGBTQ+ youth. According to leading medical and scientific organizations -- including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and National Education Association-- conversion therapy can have harmful and long term mental health effects when used on minors.

“Our kids deserve to grow up in a state that values them for who they are – not one that tries to change them,” said Governor Walz in a press release. “This Executive Order aims to protect young and vulnerable Minnesotans from the cruel and discredited practice of conversion therapy and affirms that the LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of One Minnesota. This is not the end of our work to see this practice become a thing of the past. We will continue to fight for love over hate every single day.”

According to a press release from the Walz's office, Executive Order 21-25 will restrict the practice in Minnesota by directing state agencies to take the following actions:

"The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Department of Commerce will request attestations from health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and health plan companies that they do not cover conversion therapy and pursue administrative remedies against HMOs and health plan companies that engage in unfair business practices related to conversion therapy. MDH and Commerce will also engage in rulemaking as necessary to restrict coverage of conversion therapy.

MDH will prepare a report on the public health impacts of conversion therapy.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) will not pay for conversion therapy services through Minnesota Health Care Programs such as Medicaid and will pursue recovery for payment for conversion therapy services. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) will investigate and pursue civil enforcement actions against health care providers who are engaged in discriminatory practices related to conversion therapy."

While the executive order is targeted towards Minnesotans 18 and younger, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan agree that all Minnesotans should be protected from conversion therapy.

"There's no place for hate in this state," Walz said before signing the order. "There's no room for division. Our LGBTQ+ community is part, and a huge part, of what it means to be one Minnesota. When they are hurt or put through this, we all hurt. And when they succeed, we all succeed."

The executive order follows several Minnesota cities, including Rochester, that have already banned conversion therapy. Rochester banned the practice in Sept. 2020. Other cities include: Bloomington, Duluth, Minneapolis, Red Wing, Robbinsdale, St. Paul, West St. Paul and Winona.

Minnesota is the 21st state to ban conversion therapy.