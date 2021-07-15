Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it arrested “dozens” of Palestinian students in the occupied West Bank who are linked to the Hamas militant group. The military said late Wednesday that those arrested belong to a Hamas student group at Birzeit University and were “directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organization of Hamas activities.” Hamas, which rules Gaza, has an armed wing as well as a political organization, charities and student groups. Israel and Western countries consider it a terrorist group. Hamas says the students were visiting the demolished home of a detained Palestinian who allegedly killed an Israeli in a drive-by shooting in May.