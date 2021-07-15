Johnson & Johnson issues recall for some aerosol sunscreen products due to benzene presence

(WKOW) — Johnson & Johnson is issuing a recall for some of its products that may contain low levels of Benzene, which is a human carcinogen.

In a press release, J&J said it is voluntarily pulling the aerosol sunscreens out of an abundance of caution, and consumers should stop using them.

The impacted products include Neutrogena Cooldry Sport Sunscreen, Aveeno Protect and Refresh Aerosol Sunscreen, and Neutrogena Beach Defense Aerosol Sunscreen.

You can contact Johnson & Johnson’s customer care service line for a refund. For more on the recall and to see the full statement from J&J, click here.