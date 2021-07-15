Minnesotans react following conversion therapy ban

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Conversion therapy of LGBTQ+ youth is now restricted statewide. In an Executive Order, Minnesota has become the 21st state to ban the practice in the U.S.

"This is good news," Rochester Pride Secretary John Alexander said. "This is good news for Minnesota and the youth. Queer youth face a lot of extra challenges and they are often not allowed to make decision for themselves, medically speaking. This is an opportunity for them to be themselves and not leave lasting damage."

Although Rochester joined the handful of cities to ban conservation therapy in Sept. 2020; the statewide ban is still welcome news to Alexander.

"This is a thing facing our youth all over the country. We are seeing an increase of states and municipalities passing this. It's been a long time in the making and its an important issue," he said.

Alexander added he believes it would be great to see a Federal ban, but doesn't think it's likely at this point in time.

The ban wasn't an eager acceptance from the Minnesota Family Council. The organization called the order an "executive overreach" and an "attack" on the Constitutional rights of patients, families and therapists Thursday.

Regardless, the push to make it legislation continues.

"Our real goal needs to be just to outright ban this discredited practice," Gov. Tim Walz said.

Multiple medical and scientific agencies have disputed conversion therapy, including Minnesota Medical Association.

In a statement to KTTC, MMA President-Elect Randy Rice, MD said, quote: "On behalf of its more than 12,000 physician and physician-in-training members, the Minnesota Medical Association applauds Gov. Tim Walz’s action today to ban conversion therapy for Minnesota youth. So-called “conversion therapy” is not therapy at all. It leads to poor self-esteem, self-harm, guilt, and anxiety, all while being devoid of any scientific basis. The MMA, AMA, American Academy of Pediatrics, and many other health care organizations oppose the practice of conversation therapy. The MMA is committed to promoting evidence-based medicine for all patients, including those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, and other (LGBTQ+)."