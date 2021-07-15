On Lithuania’s plea, Iraq to probe human smuggling to Europe

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s foreign minister says his country will investigate human trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically to Lithuania from Belarus. The minister said after meeting his Lithuanian counterpart on Thursday that Iraq will set up a committee to clamp down on the smuggling network that has lead Iraqis into Lithuania, which has declared a state of emergency over the issue of illegal migrants. Lithuanian authorities have blamed neighboring Belarus for enabling cross-border smuggling as a tool to pressure the European Union. More than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania in the past two months. That’s 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.