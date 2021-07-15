Report: Black man’s killing by Louisiana police justified

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State police have released a report saying officers in a south Louisiana city police department were justified in last year’s fatal shooting of a Black man. The 152-page report was written in December but released Wednesday. It comes two months after a Lafayette Parish grand jury declined to indict Lafayette Police Department officers in the August shooting of Trayford Pellerin. News agencies report it identifies the three officers who fired at Pellerin and gives their accounts of events. It also describes interviews with other witnesses. Pellerin’s family sued police last year, saying he did not have a knife when he was killed.