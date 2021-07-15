Study finds more racial diversity in LGBTQ film characters

NEW YORK (AP) — The year 2020 saw welcome growth in racial diversity of LBGTQ characters in films released by major studios, according to a new study by the advocacy group GLAAD. But for the fourth year in a row there were no transgender or non-binary characters in those films. The study, released Thursday, also found no LGBTQ characters in those films living with HIV, or with disabilities. GLAAD issued a call for more storytelling about characters with HIV, in order to prevent stigma. The study looked at 44 films released in theaters by major studios in 2020, a limited number due to the pandemic.