Sunny and dry conditions ahead

Rain chances the 7-days will be extremely limited. High pressure will settle in Friday keeping conditions mainly dry through the middle of next week. Right now, I don't see any rain chances in the near future. This is not the situation we want to see with the 'drought' conditions we've had so far this year. Not a whole lot has changed in terms of our ongoing drought. We're still around a deficit of 6" of precipitation this year. These conditions over the next week will not be helping that.

Temperatures are not expected to be extremely hot moving forward. Highs this weekend will be in the middle and lower 80s with partly sunny skies. High temperatures next week will be above average but we'll sit in the middle 80s through Thursday. I'm not expecting any scorching heat through the next 7-10 days.

You might have noticed hazy conditions Thursday due to the wildfires in Canada. With upper-level winds continuing to come from the north, hazy conditions will continue into the weekend. Air quality is not expected to take a huge hit from the haze and smoke. Maybe being impacted slightly on Friday.

TORNADO RECAP FROM WEDNESDAY:

The National Weather Service did a tornado survey Thursday and determined the tornado that touched down near Rockford, IA was an EF-1 with max wind speeds of 90 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 11 miles and was 60 yards wide. The tornado almost traveled from Rockford to Charles City Wednesday evening.

Nick