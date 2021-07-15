Women’s groups call for UN peacekeeping force in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Women’s rights supporters and faith leaders are calling for a U.N. peacekeeping force for Afghanistan to protect hard-won gains for women over the last two decades as American and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country and a Taliban offensive gains control over more territory. Under the Taliban, women were not allowed to go to school, work outside the home or leave their house without a male escort. And though they still face many challenges in the country’s male-dominated society, Afghan women have increasingly stepped into powerful positions — and many fear the departure of international troops and a Taliban takeover could hurt those gains.