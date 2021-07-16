Back in Phoenix, back to even: Suns, Bucks ready for Game 5

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns had designs on coming home with a chance to win their first championship. Khris Middleton’s shots and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s swat ended those thoughts. Now an NBA Finals that seemed very much in the Suns’ control when they left Phoenix a week ago returns to Arizona as a tossup. The Milwaukee Bucks have taken the last two games to even things up, with Game 5 set for Saturday night. The Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second round against Brooklyn and now are trying to become the fifth club to do it in the NBA Finals.