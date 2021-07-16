Court: UI violated religious club’s First Amendment rights

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2019 ruling against the University of Iowa, affirming that the university discriminated against a Christian club by stripping it and dozens of other religious clubs of their registered status. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeal on Friday found that a lower federal court correctly ruled that the university can’t selectively deregister student organizations. InterVarsity Christian Fellowship sued after university administrators deregistered its local chapter along with other religious groups. The appeals court said Friday that the university selectively enforced its policy requiring all clubs to offer equal opportunity and access.