‘When will this end?’: Detroit area hit again with flooding

DETROIT (AP) — Steady rain soaked the Detroit area, flooding highways and raising the anxiety of residents. Thousands had their basements wrecked by sewage during a tremendous storm three weeks ago. For some, the water is back. A downtown ramp to the Lodge Freeway was below water and closed, while sections of Interstate 94 in Detroit were also flooded for hours. The rain eased but evening, but forecasters say it could return after midnight. In the Detroit area, some highways that are below ground level are vulnerable in any long rain event and depend on pumps to remove water. The rain fell a day after President Joe Biden declared a disaster due to flood damage from late June.