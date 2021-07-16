Fantastic weekend ahead; Heat returns next week

Another fabulous day is on tap for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today as high pressure remains in control of the region. We'll see seasonable highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with widespread sunshine. Humidity will be low throughout the day as dew points settle into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

Tonight, clear skies remain with overnight temperatures falling into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 3-8 mph.

Seasonable temperatures and low humidity continue into the weekend as high temperatures settles into the low 80s. Abundant sunshine is expected to continue with dew points remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Our dry stretch of weather continues into the start of the new week little to no rain chances in the immediate future. Monday will see highs in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Heat and humidity moves back into the region on Tuesday as highs climb into the mid 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. A few clouds pull in for Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s look possible by the end of next week.