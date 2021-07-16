France’s justice chief accused of conflict of interest

PARIS (AP) — France’s justice minister was handed preliminary charges Friday on accusations of conflict of interest. It was the first time in modern French history that a member of government was given such charges while in office. Eric Dupond-Moretti is accused of abusing his position as minister to settle accounts in legal cases involving his work as a lawyer. He denies wrongdoing and has said he won’t step down. President Emmanuel Macron was not expected to remove Dupond-Moretti from the government despite the charges. Dupond-Moretti’s troubles have caused drama within France’s legal and political circles.