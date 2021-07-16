Judge scraps order halting West Virginia needle exchange law

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has scrapped a temporary restraining order on West Virginia’s new law that tightens requirements on needle exchange programs. The Herald-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers made the decision Thursday, a week after saying he would consider the argument by plaintiffs that the law is unconstitutional. Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill in April over the objections of critics who said it will restrict access to clean needles amid a spike in HIV cases. The ACLU chapter said the law would likely lead to more HIV cases and the spread of other bloodborne illnesses.