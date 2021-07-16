NFL’s Richard Sherman ‘deeply remorseful’ after arrest

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman says he’s “deeply remorseful” following his arrest in suburban Seattle this week. He tweeted a statement Friday before pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws’ home and fought with police as they detained him early Wednesday. Sherman said he’s been dealing with personal challenges for months but that’s no excuse for how he acted. Sherman was released from jail Thursday.