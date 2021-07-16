Officials now say no ban on animal sacrifice in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir say there is no ban on the sacrifice of animals during the upcoming Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday, a day after they asked law enforcers to stop the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other animals. A senior government official told a local news portal that the government’s communication was “misconstrued” and it had been seeking proper transportation of animals and the prevention of cruelty during the festival. Muslims traditionally mark Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, sheep, a cow or a camel, to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. This year’s holiday falls on July 21-23 in the region.