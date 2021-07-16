Olmsted County Update on COVID-19 Delta Variant

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Due to the high vaccination rates in Olmsted County, health officials say they are not too worried about those with the shot, but as all 50 states are seeing a rise in COVID-19 delta variant cases, some cities across the country are even thinking about reinstating a mask mandate.

"We've done really well as a community to come together and protect one another. As long as we keep doing that, we're shielding ourselves against some of the toughest impacts that we've seen," said Olmsted County Director of Public Health Graham Briggs.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health and Olmsted County, vaccines have been the most successful at driving down the COVID-19 case rate, and so far are protecting those with the shot from all known variants.

"I think the situation right now is very regional or its compartmentalized, so here in Olmsted County for example the rate of cases that we're seeing here locally is extremely low," said Briggs.

As of right now, nearly 80 percent of eligible Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"For those that are not vaccinated I do think it's wise to consider wearing a mask when you're out and about," stated Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

Although mask mandates are no longer in place for the city of Rochester, Mayor Norton will consider them again if completely necessary.

"If breakthroughs happen to vaccinated people in our community then we certainly would consider that," said Norton.

If there is a spike of infection in Olmsted County, all of this could change. County health officials say they will continue to keep an eye on the virus for any changes.