Preliminary data says 26 tornadoes swept Iowa on Wednesday

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says preliminary data shows more than two dozen tornadoes tore across Iowa earlier this week. The service said in a tweet Friday that it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001. The weather service said the number could change as crews continue to gather more data from Wednesday’s storms over the coming days.