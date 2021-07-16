Recovery effort at collapsed building could end soon

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Efforts to recover human remains from the debris of a South Florida condominium are nearing an end. Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of last month’s Surfside condo collapse on Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified. County officials have accounted for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few still classified as “potentially unaccounted for.” Meanwhile other buildings are being scrutinized. A three-story apartment building in the county was evacuated Thursday night when a section of roof fell to the ground. No injuries were reported.