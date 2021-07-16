The Latest: Flood kills 12 residents of assisted living home

Operators of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities in western Germany said Friday that the number of residents who died in flooding has increased to 12. German news agency dpa quoted the chief executive of the Lebenshilfe association in Rhineland-Palatinate state saying only one of the 13 people missing from the facility had been found alive. The executive said Friday that a staff member managed to move several residents of the home in the town of Sinzig to the first floor as waters from the nearby Ahr river rushed into the building. He says by the time the staff member tried to get others to safety, it was too late.