The U.S. Canadian border could soon open up for non-essential travel; some American anglers can’t wait to catch Canadian fish

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Canadian government said by mid-August the U.S. Canada border could be open to fully vaccinated Americans for non-essential travel.

And many Minnesotans travel to Canada for good old fishing.

"Wallaye fishing is incredible. You can go up there and catch a hundred to 200 walleyes per day, per person," said Jeff Minske, owner of Minske, Bait Tackle, and Custom Rods.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel for more than a year.

"It's finally about time. It's awesome. The resort owners up there are hurting really bad. You got to figure the resort owners in Southern Canada. Probably 90 percent of their businesses is from the United States," Minske said.

He said the closed border impacted his business as well.

"We've lost a lot of bait sales because a lot of night crawlers go up to Canada," Minske said.

Although Minske believes Canadian fishing is like a pot of gold, some keep it local.

"It sounds great for people that are willing to spend the time to drive all the way up there. But being like in the southeast part of Minnesota, I think I'll probably stick to the lakes around here and the Mississippi River," said Shawn Abrantes, of Rochester.

And Minske said reopening the border could help get things back to how they used to be.

"You know what it is because you can't bring a great deal of fish back from Canada. But you go up there for the fellowship the recreation and the fun and the memories. And some people have lost that two years ago," he said.

The Canadian border could also open up to other countries, for non-essential travel, as long as those travelers are vaccinated as well.