Cannes’ top honor mistakenly announced early by Spike Lee

The awards ceremony for the 74th Cannes Film Festival has started where it should have ended, with jury president Spike Lee mistakenly announcing that the serial killer odyssey “Titane” as the winner of the festival’s top honor, the Palme d’Or. If confirmed at the end of the show, it would make French director Julia Ducournau only the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema.