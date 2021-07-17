Community members eagerly welcome Wabasha County fair’s return

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- After last year's makeshift one day fair, the Wabasha County fair returned in full swing.

The fair kicked off Wednesday with various free activities including inflatable rides and a petting zoo. Members of Wabasha County 4-H Club are drawn to the fair to compete with their animals.

"I think the overall consensus is everybody's had a great time, but you know the the couple weeks coming up into the fair is a lot of work. Everybody is working with their animals or their 4-H projects, finishing them up," Wabasha County 4-H Club member Emily Dohrn said. "We have to set up the fairgrounds and then tomorrow we'll be really wrapping up because there's still all the clean up you know that everybody has to stick into it."

The fair wrapped up Saturday.