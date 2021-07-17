Experts: Europe floods shows need to curb emissions, adapt

BRUSSELS (AP) — Politicians and weather forecasters have been shocked at the ferocity of the precipitation that caused flash flooding that has claimed more than 150 lives this week in Western Europe. Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change undeniable. Scientists can’t yet say for sure whether climate change caused the flooding. But they insist that it certainly exacerbates the extreme weather that has been on show from the western U.S. and Canada to Siberia to Europe’s Rhine region. One expert says buildings, outdoor spaces and cities need to be made “more resilient to climate change.” One insurance expert says “those that don’t adapt will risk greater loss of life and damage to property.”