France allows visitors with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

PARIS (AP) — France will allow international travelers who have had AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine into the country starting Sunday. France also is tightening border checks to control the spread of the delta variant and protect hospitals. The prime minister issued a statement Saturday with the new travel rules. There was global outcry over the fact that the European Union’s COVID-19 certificate only recognizes AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe. Several other EU countries already accept the Indian version. France accepts it now too but still doesn’t recognize Chinese or Russian vaccines. It only accepts those authorized by the EU drug regulator.