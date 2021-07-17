Robbie Grossman homers as Tigers blank Twins 1-0

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer and four Detroit pitchers combined on a two-hitter, leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a split doubleheader. José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness. Daniel Norris then got six outs, Kyle Funkhouser struck out the side in the sixth and Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save. The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season.