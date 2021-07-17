Hy-Vee hosting muralist as part of ‘End Summer Hunger’ campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hy-Vee's 'End Summer Hunger' campaign is taking an artistic approach to bringing awareness to children's hunger during the summer months of the year.

Ray 'Bubba' Sorensen, the artist known for creating the freedom rock in rural Iowa, came to Hy-Vee's Barlow Plaza store to do something about the 18 million children nationwide not receiving adequate nutrition during the summer.

Sorensen has partnered with Hy-Vee stores to create murals in four different states around the midwest.

He said he had a particular vision in mind when deciding how to best frame his masterpiece.

"I just kinda did a play on the words of you know the "E" is going to be the fork in "end summer hunger," so getting ready to dive right in and eat, and then, of course, Hy-Vee's One Step program is what is stepping in to purchase those meals," Sorensen said. "I just wanted something bright and colorful, something to draw attention, and hopefully make you a little bit hungrier, or at least want to come in and find out what the "End Summer Hunger" campaign is all about."

The muralist will wrap up his Midwest circuit Sunday with a visit to the Hy-Vee in Madison, Wisconsin.

More information can be found about Sorensen's mural art on his website.