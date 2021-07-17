Man dies of injuries suffered in Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 71-year-old man who was critically injured in a Minneapolis house fire earlier this month has died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Friday identified him as Howard Leroy Anderson, Jr. Fire crews responded to the house fire in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue S. just after 10 p.m. on July 6 and found the man inside on the first floor, according to the city Fire Department. Firefighters carried him out and paramedics transported him to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died July 10 from his injuries.