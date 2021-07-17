One more comfortable day before hot and humid conditions return next week

We saw a fabulous day across the region today and that trend will continue for the next few days. Tonight, quiet conditions remain with overnight temperatures in the low 60s and mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 3-8 mph. Will need to watch out for fog development across parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa later tonight into early Sunday morning, especially in low-lying and valley areas.

Another fantastic day is on tap for our area on Sunday with seasonal temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity. Widespread sunshine is expected with light southeast winds at 3-8 mph. As we head into the new week, hot and humid conditions return to the region in full force. Monday will see afternoon temperature in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies and dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Mother Nature delivers another dose of mid-summer heat and humidity on Tuesday as temperatures warm into the mid-80s with abundant sunshine and dew points in the mid-60s. Wednesday will see similar conditions with highs in the mid-80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s are expected by Thursday with partly sunny skies and dew points in the upper 60s. Hot and muggy conditions continue into the start of the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Dew points are expected to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s by Friday and Saturday.