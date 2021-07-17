OVERNIGHT: Rochester motel shooting sends one person to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester police are investigating an overnight shooting outside of Motel 6 at 2107 West Frontage Road.

Authorities say shots were fired at 2:12 a.m. Saturday. Officers believe multiple subjects may have been responsible for the shooting and that one of the motel rooms was the target.

A woman inside the motel room was shot in the upper back. She was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys. She was has non-life threatening injuries. Officers say she is the only reported victim.

No one has been arrested. Police believe it was an isolated event.

RPD's Investigations Unit says it's utilizing all resources to find the shooters.