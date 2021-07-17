Padres-Nats game halted after reported shooting outside park

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was halted in the sixth inning Saturday night after the Nationals said a shooting was reported outside the stadium. There were no immediate details on what had occurred. More than two dozen police cars, ambulances and fire engines were on the street outside the third base side of Nationals Park. The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark. Fans started leaving while some fans crowded into the Padres’ dugout for safety. The Nationals then announced there had been an incident was outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard telling fans to remain inside the stadium.