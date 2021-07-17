Removal of buildings at Superfund site to begin Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to begin removing buildings at a Des Moines Superfund site Monday. The Des Moines Register reports that removal of the buildings at the former Dico Inc. will help clear the way for a development adjacent to downtown that is slated to include a USL Championship soccer team stadium. The 43-acre property has been vacant since 1995 when Titan International, which acquired the plant, closed it down. It has been plagued with environmental problems. The city officially took ownership in May. Workers have remediated asbestos and removed other hazards in preparation for the demolition work.