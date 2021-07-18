2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has resumed his traditional Sunday appearance from a Vatican window to greet the faithful two weeks after intestinal surgery that removed a portion of his colon. Francis had delivered last week’s blessing from a hospital balcony. Francis on Sunday expressed closeness to those suffering from flooding in Europe, He also lamented violence in South Africa and prayed for a more just society in Cuba. By the end of his 14-minute window appearance, Francis sounded a bit winded, but he ended with a loud, cheery wish to the crowd to “have a good lunch.” The pontiff underwent bowel surgery on July 4 to remove a portion of his colon.