Wildfires rage in Russia’s Siberia, cause airport to close

MOSCOW (AP) — Heavy smoke from raging wildfires has covered the Russian city of Yakutsk and 50 other Siberian towns and settlements, temporarily halting operations at the city’s airport. Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires, blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules. Local emergency officials said 187 fires raged Sunday in Siberia’s Sakha-Yakutia region. They say the total area engulfed by blazes has grown by 100,000 hectares (about 247,000 acres) in the past 24 hours. More than 2,200 emergency workers and others are fighting the blazes. Villagers choking on smoke from the wildfires have complained that Russian authorities are not helping them enough.