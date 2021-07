Brazil: President Bolsonaro leaves hospital after treatment

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has left a hospital after being treated there since last week for an intestinal obstruction. Bolsonaro, who was admitted Wednesday to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo because of abdominal pain and persistent hiccups, appeared to be in good spirits as he left on Sunday and told journalists that he hoped to be eating barbecue ribs in 10 days. Doctors had originally considered operating on 66-year-old Bolsonaro, but decided not to do so. For some days, Bolsonaro was fed through a tube, but he was deemed fit to leave the hospital after returning to normal food intake.