Byron’s Good Neighbor Days is fun for all ages

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Byron's annual town celebration, the Good Neighbor Days, is an activity-packed event happening all weekend long.

The family-friendly schedule of events contains various activities to bring the residents together.

From the fireworks at dusk tonight to the art fair and bean bags tomorrow, the Good Neighbor Days have something for everyone.

Byron citizen Andie Freese said the Good Neighbor Days have plenty to offer in the coming days.

"Here we have beersby. There's a bean bag tournament. I believe there's volleyball here tomorrow at the Bear's Den. There's a parade on Sunday," she said.

Issac Raaen of the Bear's Den said Good Neighbor Days allow for a new crowd to come into town for the weekend.

"It's just fun to see everybody. A lot of people come back to town. Business has been booming all weekend long It's just a fun, exciting weekend doing something a little different during the summertime."

The Good Neighbor Days continue tomorrow with live music from the 50s, 60s and 70s, topped off by a townwide parade Sunday afternoon.

More information can be found about the celebration at the Byron Good Neighbor Days Facebook page.