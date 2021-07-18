Down by the Riverside concert series returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Civic Music Down by the Riverside Concert series has returned in time for summer.

The free series features live performances held at Mayo Park every Sunday. This week, hundreds of people downtown listened to Chastity Brown, following opening act Blue Dog.

Steven Schmidt, the general manager of the series, explained how funding operates for the event.

"The City of Rochester provides staff and some of the funding, but then we're able to bring funding from such sources as Think Bank to really bring this program to the public, and to have it be free."

Smash Mouth will take on the Mayo Park stage on July 25.

