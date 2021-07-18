Final parade: Ex-Gov. Edwards carried to funeral site

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The casket of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been removed from the state Capitol for transport by horse-drawn carriage to the site of his funeral. Bagpipes played as a state police honor guard carried the casket down the Capitol steps. The procession was then to head to the Old State Capitol for a private funeral. The four-term former governor, died last week at age 93. Edwards drew praise for leading a push for a new state constitution and bringing Black people into state government, among other accomplishments. But he also was frequently touched by accusations of wrongdoing and served eight years in prison.