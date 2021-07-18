Great turnout at Dodge County Free Fair

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Dodge County Free Fair wrapped up Sunday evening after featuring some of its best attendance in several decades.

Some of the bigger events of the fair were the stock car races, bull riding challenges and antique tractor pulls.

Free Fair Board President Marilyn Lerman said the canceling of last year's event attracted many families to the fair this weekend.

"Everybody is wanting to get out and do some family things together, and it's just a nice county family fair. And I think they just came out to support us after being not able to do things with family for so long," she said.

The craving for fun led to one of the biggest turnouts Lerman has seen in her 25 years on the board.

The amusement park rides, various farm animals and carnival games also ensured the free fair had plenty of family-friendly fun.