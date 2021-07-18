Heat and humidity return this week

After a rather comfortable weekend, quiet and pleasant conditions are on tap for tonight with overnight temperatures dipping into the low 60s. Mainly clear skies are expected with light winds out of the south at 3-8 mph.

With high pressure still in control of the Upper Midwest, our dry stretch of sunny weather continues into the new week, in addition to hot and muggy conditions move back into the region. Monday will see highs in the mid-80s with dew points climbing into the low to mid-60s. The real heat and humidity arrive on Tuesday as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures in the upper 80s look likely on Friday with abundant sunshine and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain chances will be almost nonexistent throughout the week, but late Friday night and early Saturday morning could maybe see a low chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Although confidence is low at this time, certainly something to keep an eye on throughout the week. Hot and humid conditions remain for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.