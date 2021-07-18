Le Roy adds new veterans memorial to downtown

LE ROY, Minn. (KTTC) -- On the final day of the Le Roy's annual summer fest, a veterans memorial was dedicated.

The memorial consists of many flags, sculptures, plaques and even a massive mural outside of Le Roy's Community Center. Each of these different parts, according to the veterans, is said to symbolize a different characteristic in what makes a good soldier.

Many veterans spoke on the importance of the murals -- how it is a sign of bringing the community together, and how it can allow history to be remembered in the community.

"We looked around and tried to gage where people would see it," said Cole Wilcox, Le Roy's Post 161 commander. "It means a lot to me to be able to show my kids 'hey this is what I used to work on' or, you know, different things like that. And I got my name on the wall with my unit that I deployed with overseas to Iraq. And I can explain to them what that is."