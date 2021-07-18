Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two more Texas lawmakers who left their state to hobble efforts to pass new voting restrictions have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising to five the number of infected people in the delegation. State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio said in a statement Sunday that he had tested positive and was quarantining. A person familiar with the delegation tells The Associated Press that the number of infected members has risen to five. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter and requested anonymity.