OPEC, allies reach ‘full agreement’ after production spat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — OPEC and allied nations have agreed to raise the production limits imposed on five countries, ending an earlier dispute sparked by the United Arab Emirates that roiled global energy prices. The disagreement, sparked by a demand by the UAE to increase its own production, temporarily upended an earlier meeting of the cartel. In a statement Sunday, the cartel announced that Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would see their limits rise. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman declined to elaborate on how they came to a consensus, saying it would see the cartel “lose our advantage of being mysterious and clever.”