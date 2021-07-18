Rochester City Council supports proposal to shorten length of seasonal parking

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Early last week, Rochester's City Council expressed support towards a proposal that would shorten the dates of seasonal parking restrictions.

The original dates with restrictions are between Oct. 1 and May 1. If the new proposal continues to receive support, the restrictions will only be in place between Nov. 1 and April 1.

The restrictions entail alternating sides of the street for parking, in order for street cleaning and plowing during the winter to go smoothly.

The city's traffic and parking manager also expressed support for the proposal.

"It does make it easier for people to find a place to park and not have to worry about getting a parking ticket," said Sam Budzyna, the parking and traffic manager.

If a resident is caught on the wrong side of the road during this season, enforcement will assess a $25 parking ticket. In order to communicate with residents, calendars are sent to home addresses every year labeling when and where residents can park.

"There was some good support at the study session. We'll bring it forward for council consideration at the first council meeting in August. So then, there'll be a first reading and a second reading of the ordinance, and then after that, it will be in effect," said Budzyna.