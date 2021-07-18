Vaccine inequity: Inside the cutthroat race to secure doses

PARIS (AP) — Health officials knew the competition between rich and poor countries would be lopsided when the race for coronavirus vaccines started. But few expected poor countries to be at the mercy of donations from the world’s rich. Or that the inequity would be this bad for so long. Poor countries have vaccinated 1% of their population, compared with 55% in the United States and about 25% globally. The reasons for that gap return back to decisions early on in the initial bankrolling and distributing the vaccines. Officials primarily from the U.S. and Europe now say there was no thought of how to handle the situation globally. It was instead just a cutthroat race for domestic use.