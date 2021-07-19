Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling in Palestinian territories

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s says it is going to stop selling its ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories. In a statement posted on the company’s website on Monday, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” The company says it has a longstanding partnership with a licensee that manufacturers Ben & Jerry’s in Israel and distributes it in the region. They have informed the licensee that they will not renew the lease agreement when it expires at the end of next year. The company will stay in Israel through a different arrangement.