Biden says federal investments can prolong economic growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office. He’s aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a Wednesday deadline for a procedural vote to begin debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. At the same time, Democrats are working out the particulars of a separate bill that would invest $3.5 trillion in social services, education and support for families. Biden has been putting public pressure on lawmakers with a series of speeches. He’s highlighting the strengthening economy while emphasizing the need for further investment to continue that growth and to bolster the middle class.